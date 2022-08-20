August 20, 2022

THIS HAS A JANUARY 6 RING TO IT: Hong Kong Rule of Law Monitor: The 818 Protest and Trial. “The police did not disperse the crowd and took no enforcement action – until 8 months later, in April 2020, when they arrested 9 democracy leaders who had assisted with leading the crowd out of Victoria Park. They were Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, and union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, who had both previously been arrested for an unauthorized assembly which took place on 31 Aug 2019; veteran human rights lawyers Margaret Ng, Martin Lee, and Albert Ho; League of Social Democrats lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok Hung; Labour Party lawmaker Cyd Ho; labour activist and lawmaker Leung Yiu Chung; and former lawmaker Au Nok Hin. All 9 were charged with organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly. 6 others were arrested on the same day for their roles in other public assemblies.”