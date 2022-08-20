August 20, 2022

JONATHAN TURLEY ON LARRY TRIBE’S “SLAM DUNK” CASE AGAINST TRUMP. “Tribe sees no reason to wait for proof.”

Poor Larry. He hasn’t been right since 2016.

Plus: “Tribe has, of course, never lacked confidence that his lengthening list of crimes have been proven ‘without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt.’ He is not alone in such hair-triggered analysis. It has been the signature of much of the legal analysis in the last six years. Yet, it would be useful. . . just once . . . if only for appearances . . . to start with the release of actual evidence before discussing slam dunk convictions.”