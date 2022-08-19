August 19, 2022

“INSURRECTION:” More Jan 6 people convicted of “parading.”

The CBS News coverage linked above spends more time describing the outfits that the women were wearing that day than anything else. That’s because the videos don’t show much of anything. The women are seen “walking around inside the Capitol.” It appears that at one point DiFrancesco was talking on either a hand-held radio or a cell phone. They entered the building at 2:20 p.m. and left around 3:00. They later considered going back in a second time, but at that point the lines of Capitol Hill Police were blocking the entrances, so they left and went home.

That’s it. That’s the entirety of their “crime wave.” These women are guilty of trespassing, plain and simple. Yes, trespassing in the Capitol Building is against the law, but trespassing, in general, is a crime that is rarely prosecuted without the trespassers engaging in other illegal or violent actions on top of it. When such charges are brought, the perpetrator typically is sentenced to a small fine or, rarely, some community service, particularly when the defendant has no prior police record, which seems to be the case here. But these women weren’t just trespassing in the eyes of the government. They were “parading.” And now they might do six months behind bars.