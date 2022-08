NO MORE DYNASTIES: “Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary defeat this week did more than just end her family’s dominance in U.S. politics dating back to her father’s role as President Gerald Ford’s chief of staff in 1974. It also marked the coming end of a long stretch of at least 75 years of somebody from one of America’s modern political dynasties serving in federal elected or appointed office.”

No Clintons, no Bushes, no Kennedys. And shortly, no Cheneys.