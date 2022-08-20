August 20, 2022

PETE BUTTIGIEG IS ACTUALLY DOING SOMETHING: New DOT dashboard will show passengers what they’re owed for flight delays, cancellations.

Air travelers have been hit with widespread cancellations and delays this summer, but it’s not always clear what type of reimbursement passengers are owed in those cases. That will soon change.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg detailed in a letter sent Thursday to airline CEOs that the department will be setting up an interactive online dashboard displaying what each airline says they provide if a flight is delayed or canceled based on issues within the airline’s control.

Buttigieg said the dashboard will be operating by Sept. 2 on the department’s Aviation Consumer Protection website. The data will come from each airline’s “Customer Service Plans.”

The transportation secretary called on the airline CEOs to, at the very least, give meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or longer and hotel stays for passengers who must wait overnight when the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control.