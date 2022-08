ILYA SHAPIRO: What It’s Like When an Online Mob Goes after Your Job: The first four days were absolute hell, then I had a surreal zoom with Georgetown’s dean. “I survived that day, even after Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor put out a statement calling my tweets ‘appalling’ and mischaracterizing what I said as a ‘suggestion that the best Supreme Court nominee could not be a Black [very much sic] woman.'”

Bill Treanor really came out of this looking awful.