August 19, 2022

PRETTY MUCH, YES:  Grassley to FBI Director Wray: Whistleblower Info Shows ‘Deeply Rooted Political Infection’ in FBI.

Abolish the agency. Salt the earth. Send Mike Pence to China, along with the Junta. Refuse to take them back.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:29 am
