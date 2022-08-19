August 19, 2022
PRETTY MUCH, YES: Grassley to FBI Director Wray: Whistleblower Info Shows ‘Deeply Rooted Political Infection’ in FBI.
Abolish the agency. Salt the earth. Send Mike Pence to China, along with the Junta. Refuse to take them back.
