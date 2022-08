THE BUREAU USED TO CARE A LOT ABOUT ITS REPUTATION, ESPECIALLY WITH MIDDLE AMERICA. NOW IT DOESN’T CARE ANYMORE, IT SEEMS: THE FBI’S REPUTATION HAS CRATERED. “It seems shocking to say that the FBI is run by ‘politicized thugs’ who have turned the bureau into ‘Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo,’ but that is the way a little over half of all Americans now see the FBI. Nice going, James Comey and Christopher Wray!”

I wonder why it stopped caring?