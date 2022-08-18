«
»

August 18, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: Leftist Leftovers for Censorship: Gracelessly aging, forever jowly Vanity Fair commentator, James Wolcott, celebrates my banishment from Twitter.

I didn’t realize James Wolcott was still alive. But to me he’ll forever be the guy who urged on hurricanes as “Gaia’s stern rebuke.”

More here. “A child has been killed by falling tree in Virginia. James Wolcott writes for Vanity Fair. In 2004, he was in Manhattan cheering for Gaia as she pounded a land mass miles away from his opinion base.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:16 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.