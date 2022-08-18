August 18, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: Leftist Leftovers for Censorship: Gracelessly aging, forever jowly Vanity Fair commentator, James Wolcott, celebrates my banishment from Twitter.

I didn’t realize James Wolcott was still alive. But to me he’ll forever be the guy who urged on hurricanes as “Gaia’s stern rebuke.”

More here. “A child has been killed by falling tree in Virginia. James Wolcott writes for Vanity Fair. In 2004, he was in Manhattan cheering for Gaia as she pounded a land mass miles away from his opinion base.”