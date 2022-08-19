«
»

August 19, 2022

WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF BIGOTRY AND HATE? Students at SUNY Booted from Sexual Assault Support Group Due to Jewish Identity: University ‘fully aware of the situation,’ did nothing to protect students from harassment.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.