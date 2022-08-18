August 18, 2022

DIVERSITY PROBLEM: Less than two percent of Harvard faculty is conservative: survey. “Less than two percent of Harvard professors are conservative – and most other faculty members are opposed to recruiting more right-leaning academics, according to a survey from the campus newspaper. . . . According to the survey, only 16 percent of Harvard faculty characterized their views as moderate and 1.5 percent identified as conservative.”

Why are such intensely politicized organizations receiving taxpayer funds and nonprofit tax exemptions?