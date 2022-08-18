August 18, 2022

LEFTIST VIOLENCE IS ESTABLISHMENT-SANCTIONED: Catholics rip Biden as no JFK in post-Roe church attacks. “A top Catholic group revealed plans today for a $1 million campaign to urge President Joe Biden to be more like the last Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, and condemn attacks on churches sparked by the Supreme Court’s reversal of the abortion case Roe v. Wade. In a new ad, CatholicVote reminded viewers that during an outbreak of church burnings in the early 1960s, Kennedy said, ‘To burn churches, I consider both cowardly as well as outrageous.'”