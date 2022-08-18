August 18, 2022

IT’S FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WHO HAVE BROUGHT THAT INTEGRITY INTO QUESTION: Yes, We Will Question the Integrity of Our Federal Law Enforcement Officials. “Strzok’s commentary is a microcosm of the mainstream media’s approach to coverage of the Mar-a-Lago raid, about which we still know precious little— except, we are told, that the integrity of our law enforcement officials shall not be questioned!”

If you don’t want people to think of you as corrupt political thugs, don’t be corrupt political thugs.