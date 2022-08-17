August 17, 2022

THOUGHTS ON THE ARMY’S PERSONNEL CRISIS. “What does matter is that a large number of people in the country think ‘being woke’ in the Army is something tangible and perceivable, and when those parents, relatives, or friends say to a high school junior or senior that they shouldn’t join because they will experience all the wokeism they can handle, all the time, and that’s not good, well, there’s a big strike because the Army and DoD writ large have not developed a decent counter-narrative.”

Well, it’s hard to develop a counter-narrative. First, the charge is basically true. Second, wokeism makes it difficult, and possibly dangerous, to develop a narrative that in any way cuts against wokeism, as any successful counter-narrative must.

And it’s not just here: UK Air Force chief of recruitment quits over exclusion of white males.

If an adversary, say China, wanted to undermine the West, would it spread an ideology that looked rather like wokeism? I think that it would.