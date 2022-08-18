August 18, 2022

THIS SEEMS UNWISE, TO SAY THE LEAST: Scientists Have Re-Created The Deadly 1918 Flu Virus. Why? “Insiders may recognize Kawaoka’s name: he and Dutch scientist Ron Fouchier are widely known for their gain-of-function research that aimed to give deadly bird flu the ability to infect mammals. I’ve called them out on this in the past, and I’ve openly asked why NIH was funding this work.”

Plus: “The 1918 flu disappeared long ago, and there’s no way it could possibly re-appear naturally. There’s only one way that the 1918 flu becomes a threat to human health again: through a lab leak. Re-creating the virus in a lab makes that possible. We’re still trying to figure out if Covid-19 had a natural origin or whether it started as a lab leak. Even if it turns out to have a natural source, the intense discussions about the lab leak hypothesis have been useful, because they made it clear that lab leaks happen, and that they should be considered a genuine risk. In recognition of this risk, scientists and non-scientists alike have called for a worldwide ban on gain-of-function research.”

Gain-of-function research is just biowar research with a prettier name.