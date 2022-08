SCOTT JOHNSON: After Last Night. “Wyoming and Alaska held primaries yesterday. Pollsters in Wyoming had the direction of the Liz Cheney-Harriet Hageman race for Wyoming’s at-large House seat right. Cheney was going to lose. But was she going to lose by nearly 40 points? Pollsters vastly understated the magnitude of Cheney’s pending loss. She was not merely repudiated. She was crushed.”

Related: The Morning Briefing: Liz Cheney’s Concession Speech Was a Mentally Ill Cry for Help.