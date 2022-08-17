August 17, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Rutgers Seeks Dismissal Of Lawsuit Claiming Business School Created Fake Jobs For Graduates To Goose Ranking. “The amended complaint alleged that Rutgers inflated the school’s rankings in publications such as U.S. News & World Report by hiring graduating MBA students who were unemployed and placing them in “token permanent positions directly with the university.” The purported scheme duped prospective students about the potential employment opportunities that come with attending the school, according to the complaint.”