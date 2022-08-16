August 16, 2022

YES, AND ALTHOUGH THEY PRIDE THEMSELVES ON THEIR INTELLECT THEY AREN’T ESPECIALLY BRIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABLE: “Highly educated metropolitan elites have become something of a self-enclosed Brahmin class.”

Plus: “Why was the trigger pulled on the search? Wasn’t it about a fear that Trump’s 2024 momentum was getting out of control? They just misjudged how people would react to the Mar-a-Lago raid. Now, I suppose they need to try to say, the raid was entirely nonpolitical, just following normal procedure, without any thought for whether it would increase Trump’s power, which, unfortunately, it did.”

Unexpectedly!

Also: “Brooks is still holding out hope of containing the Trump monster. The man must be put in a cage! It’s the only way. But it’s this overreach that puts you and your highly educated metropolitan elites in an ever-worse position to do the one thing that you need to do: Be better than him and win the contest!”

Hypothesis: They’re not trying to be better than him because they know they can’t.

And: “No honorable way but we absolutely need to make sure that the enemy is defeated? If Trump wafted those 2 ideas, the self-enclosed Brahmin class would be accusing him of fomenting insurrection.”

They seem to want a civil war, given how hard they’re working at provoking one.

Plus, from the comments: “And this is the miscalculation that the Feds made in this ridiculous stunt. Many people who have mocked Trump supporters for believing he has been wrongfully pursued by the ‘Deep State’ for the past six years (initial crime was beating HRC), are starting to think, ‘Hey, they may have a point there’.”