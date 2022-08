ALL IS PROCEEDING AS ANY IDIOT COULD HAVE FORESEEN.

Canada socializes healthcare. Canada legalizes euthanasia. The Canadian government-controlled health care establishment realizes, “Hey, wait a minute, it’s cheaper if these people die, let’s pressure them into it.” “Euthanasia” is now Canada’s sixth-leading cause of death.

At no point does it seem to have occurred to anyone that giving the government strong financial incentive to want you dead was a bad idea.