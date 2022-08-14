August 14, 2022

AS SCHOOL STARTS, COLLEGES WARN STUDENTS ABOUT MONKEYPOX RISK: “One of the most sensitive issues colleges face is how to communicate about an outbreak that so far in the United States has spread mainly among men who have sex with other men. ‘We don’t want to stigmatize sexual behavior,’ said Lynn R. Goldman, dean of public health at GWU.”

They had the same “everybody is at risk” approach to AIDS, which spread unnecessary fear among a generation of straight people while leaving gays at increased risk.

Also, note the concern with “public health fatigue” post-Covid. Well, when you spread unfounded hysteria, and get most of the big issues wrong, people will listen to you less.