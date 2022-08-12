«
August 12, 2022

THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF LEFTIST BITCHING ABOUT BIG TRUCKS, calling them “Three Tons of Fascism.”

But why are pickup trucks so big? “In brief, Obama-era fuel regulations incentivized automakers to build bigger trucks.”

But of course.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:44 pm
