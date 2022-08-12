August 12, 2022
THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF LEFTIST BITCHING ABOUT BIG TRUCKS, calling them “Three Tons of Fascism.”
But why are pickup trucks so big? “In brief, Obama-era fuel regulations incentivized automakers to build bigger trucks.”
But of course.
THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF LEFTIST BITCHING ABOUT BIG TRUCKS, calling them “Three Tons of Fascism.”
But why are pickup trucks so big? “In brief, Obama-era fuel regulations incentivized automakers to build bigger trucks.”
But of course.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.