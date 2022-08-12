August 12, 2022

CHANGE: Denmark outlaws the COVID vaccines for children. “Yesterday, we learned that the CDC is basically pulling the plug on the pandemic and telling everyone to just get on with their lives. When NPR covered the story, they gave the impression that there wasn’t going to be as much of a push to get people vaccinated, either. But that’s just here in the United States. Across the pond, the changes to official government policy are coming in a more fast and furious fashion. It was just announced in Denmark that vaccinations for children are ending entirely. We’re not talking about removing mandates. Denmark is effectively outlawing the vaccination of children for COVID, saying it will ‘no longer be possible’ for children under the age of 18 to receive first shots immediately and second shots will be banned in September. . . . I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect that some very big news may be coming about the vaccines. If the shots were simply ‘not needed’ for kids, wouldn’t you just make them optional? Flatly outlawing the vaccines for children at least suggests that Denmark’s government believes they are potentially harmful in some fashion.”

