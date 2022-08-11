August 11, 2022

JOHN HINDERAKER: OBSERVATIONS ON THE MAR-A-LAGO RAID. “The Democrats crossed the Rubicon when they raided Donald Trump’s home. Never before in American history has anything like this happened. I think the consensus of the commentariat is correct: the Democrats had better have something really good up their sleeve, or the blowback will be intense. Hence Merrick Garland’s sad performance today.”

My prediction: The search warrant application will be supported by vague stuff that sounds explosive, but is dubiously sourced. That’s been the pattern ever since the bogus “Russian collusion” narrative, which the FBI and DOJ shamelessly promoted even though they knew it was false.