August 12, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ‘An Assassination of Our Careers’: How faculty layoffs have forever changed the University of Akron. “Angela Bilia made $18,000 last year as an adjunct at the University of Akron. She once made more — triple, in fact — doing nearly the exact same job. In the early months of the pandemic, the Ohio university laid off close to 100 faculty members, including Bilia. But the service Bilia had provided to the university — teaching “the bread and butter courses” of the English department for over 15 years — was still needed. So the university hired her back as an adjunct.”

All is proceeding as I have foreseen.