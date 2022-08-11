August 11, 2022

TOP STORIES ON MIT’S TECHNOLOGY REVIEW THIS MORNING:

“Why can’t tech fix its gender problem? A new generation of tech activists, organizers, and whistleblowers, most of whom are female, non-white, gender-diverse, or queer, may finally bring change.”

“The Download: psychedelics for women, and Roe v. Wade online.”

“Psychedelics are having a moment and women could be the ones to benefit.”

“The cognitive dissonance of watching the end of Roe unfold online.”

Really bearing down on the science and engineering there, folks. I remember when people thought woke politics was something that didn’t affect STEM.