«
»

August 11, 2022

FIDUCIARY? WHAT’S THAT? Republican AGs Allege BlackRock Violating Law With Woke Investing. “A coalition of 19 Republican attorneys general says BlackRock CEO Larry Fink prioritizes left-wing political initiatives over shareholder returns and is jeopardizing the retirement of middle class workers with pensions. Fink’s embrace of environmental, social, and governance investment policies, known as ESG, potentially runs afoul of several laws, the AGs charge in a letter sent to Fink.”

Hey, what’s the good of having control over other people’s money if you can’t use it to further your own goals?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.