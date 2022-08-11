August 11, 2022

FIDUCIARY? WHAT’S THAT? Republican AGs Allege BlackRock Violating Law With Woke Investing. “A coalition of 19 Republican attorneys general says BlackRock CEO Larry Fink prioritizes left-wing political initiatives over shareholder returns and is jeopardizing the retirement of middle class workers with pensions. Fink’s embrace of environmental, social, and governance investment policies, known as ESG, potentially runs afoul of several laws, the AGs charge in a letter sent to Fink.”

Hey, what’s the good of having control over other people’s money if you can’t use it to further your own goals?