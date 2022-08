LIFE IN THE BANANA REPUBLIC: Here’s how the rule of law applied to a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to forgery. “Former senior FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to forgery in getting that FISA warrant against Carter Page so the FBI could spy on the Trump organization. Clinesmith faced a harsh penalty — his law license was suspended. But that was then, and this is now. Clinesmith has been restored to “good standing” and has his license to practice law back.”