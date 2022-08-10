«
»

August 10, 2022

THE BIG QUESTION: Are we human beings just meaningless specks in a vast universe without a purpose for being? Before you get all defensive, or depressed, or deranged (just kidding!), check out today’s video on HillFaith.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:52 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.