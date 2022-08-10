August 10, 2022

HHS TRANS-GENDERING GUIDELINES IGNORED FDA WARNING: President Ronald Reagan oft quipped that the government’s left hand often doesn’t know what its far-left hand is doing. Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader used the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to uncover a contemporary illustration of this enduring reality.

Seems the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs (OPA) ignored warnings issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the very real health dangers of using puberty blockers in children.

As Bader points out, “the FDA recently added a warning to the puberty blockers used by transgender children undergoing gender transitions. The warning was added after the FDA identified ‘a serious potential side effect’ that can ’cause cause a dangerous surge of spinal fluid pressure in the brain,’ as well as ‘headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss.’”

But hey, parents, not to worry, the ideological fanatics running HHS and the OPA know better about these things than the experts at FDA, so go right ahead and fill your kids with those puberty blockers.

A little aspirin ought to stop their whining and crying about those headaches, nausea, double vision and stumbling into furniture, tripping over the dog and walking into traffic. After all, as Reagan also said, they are from the government and they are here to help us.