August 10, 2022

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): “A White House Middle School teacher’s aide was arrested Tuesday after being accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor. . . . During the investigation, detectives discovered that the sexual acts began approximately two years ago when the juvenile and Cartwright began communicating via Snapchat. The investigation also revealed that Cartwright had sexual intercourse with the student approximately 15 times before family members of the student discovered the inappropriate sexual acts were occurring. Officials said the detectives presented this case to the Sumner County Grand Jury in August of 2022 and returned sealed indictments against Cartwright for statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.”