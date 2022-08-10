August 10, 2022

THE 21ST CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED: Urgent polio boosters for London children.

All children aged one to nine and living in Greater London will be offered a polio vaccine after the virus was detected in sewage.

The virus, which can cause paralysis, has been found 116 times in London’s wastewater since February.

The urgent immunisation campaign will see nearly a million children offered the vaccine – including those already up to date with their jabs. . . .

However, what is happening now is slightly complicated as the samples detected are linked to a polio vaccine used in other countries.

Parts of the world still dealing with polio outbreaks use the oral polio vaccine – which is safe, but uses a live virus. This gives a huge amount of immunity, but has the potential to spread from person to person in areas where not a lot of people are protected.