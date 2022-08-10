August 10, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Food crisis: Inflation forcing change in eating habits.

Hit hardest are families with children — with 72% changing their habits to accommodate higher prices for basics such as eggs, milk, butter, and bacon — and women under 40 at 73%.

Rasmussen found that nearly all Americans, 89%, have been paying more since President Joe Biden took office, and 61% believe they will still be paying more in a year.

Notably, there was virtually no difference between Republican and Democratic reactions to the question of paying more. The survey analysis found that 88% of Democrats are paying more for food than they were a year ago, and 90% of Republicans said they are too.

Unfortunately, higher prices are a reality with inflation at a 40-year high.