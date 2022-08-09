August 9, 2022

THIS IS DIVERSITY? Here’s some things these four women — Dorothy Roberts, Kristin Henning, Sheryll Cashin, and Derecka Purnell — have in common: All are black, all have written books about ripping apart various American institutions, and all are webinar panelists for the American Association of Law Schools (AALS) convention, according to Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader.

“On August 17, AALS is hosting a webinar on new constitutional law books for its Constitutional Law section. But none of the books are about constitutional law. Why is it hosting the panel, then? Because it provides an opportunity to showcase what the AALS views as racial diversity,” Bader explains. How quickly the Left becomes a caricature of itself.

And we wonder why so often “lawyer” is a synonym for “Left-wing activist.”