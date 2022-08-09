August 9, 2022

JOHN HINDERAKER: The FBI has openly become an arm of the Democratic Party. This will not serve the Bureau well in years to come. But what was the pretext for the raid?

Related: Mike Lee — lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — has a lot of questions about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

I’m not sure these questions originated with Mike Lee, but they’re good questions. For example: “Ninth, what should we make of the fact that this is occurring while FBI and DOJ have taken no discernible action regarding (for example) flagrant violations of the law by (a) Hunter Biden, or (b) pro-abortion extremists threatening Supreme Court justices at their homes?”

Plus: FBI Director Wray Leaves Senate Hearing Early to Fly on Government Plane to Vacation Spot.