August 9, 2022

LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: I apologize for my white baby: How can I extol the virtues of anti-racism while birthing another white person? “During my pregnancy, I caught myself fantasizing about the child coming out Black. My husband and I talked about adopting, but after watching that fascist Amy Coney Barrett parade her Black children in front of America at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing to prove she’s not just a racist bootlicker for the Patriarchy, we reconsidered. After all, does a Black child in a white family not perpetuate the cycle of white supremacy?”

Plus: “We tried desperately to find a Black nanny but had to settle for a Latinx.”

It’s satire, but I was only 100% sure of that because I know the author. We live in the instantiation of Poe’s Law.