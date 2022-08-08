August 8, 2022

OR IF YOU’RE A DEMOCRAT BIGSHOT, BECAUSE TAXES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Dem senator on huge IRS expansion: If you’ve paid your taxes, you should have nothing to fear. “This is like saying that you must be guilty if you decline to talk to the cops about a crime they’re investigating. Yet it was a popular take among lefties on the ol’ Twitter machine this weekend.”

If he believes that, then the IRS should have to pay your legal and accounting bills when you’re audited. If your compliance costs outweigh the taxes owed, they wind up in the hole. That would discourage abuse.

Also: Lots of conservatives should apply for these new positions at the IRS. We need moles in there to publicize any shenanigans.