August 8, 2022

“THEY PRETEND TO PAY US, AND WE PRETEND TO WORK:” Quiet quitting: why doing the bare minimum at work has gone global.

Rather than working late on a Friday evening, organising the annual team-building trip to Slough or volunteering to supervise the boss’s teenager on work experience, the quiet quitters are avoiding the above and beyond, the hustle culture mentality, or what psychologists call “occupational citizenship behaviours”. Instead, they are doing just enough in the office to keep up, then leaving work on time and muting Slack.

But posting about it on social media, so it’s not entirely quiet.