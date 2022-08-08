August 8, 2022

POLL SHOWS MOST IN U.S. WORRIED BY BIDEN’S BRAIN: A substantial majority, 59 percent, of respondents to the latest ISI/TIPP Survey say they are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about President Joe Biden’s mental health.

What may be of particular interest, however, is the following graph:

“Broken down by ethnicity and race, solid majorities of both Hispanics (61 percent) and whites (63 percent) expressed concerns over Biden’s mental condition. One group was a noticeable exception: blacks, among whom just 44 percent said they’re worried about Biden’s mental state, while 53 percent said they aren’t.”

Having nearly identical responses between Hispanics and whites suggest the movement of the former away from Democrats is indeed genuine and substantial.