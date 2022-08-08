«
»

August 8, 2022

WELL, YOU KNOW, THE REST OF US FIND LIZ CHENEY DANGEROUS:  Liz Cheney Would “Find It Difficult” To Support “Dangerous” Ron DeSantis, Exposing Her Real Agenda.

Also, morally repugnant.  Benedict Arnold, OTOH would love her long time.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:28 am
