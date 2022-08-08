August 8, 2022
WELL, YOU KNOW, THE REST OF US FIND LIZ CHENEY DANGEROUS: Liz Cheney Would “Find It Difficult” To Support “Dangerous” Ron DeSantis, Exposing Her Real Agenda.
Also, morally repugnant. Benedict Arnold, OTOH would love her long time.
WELL, YOU KNOW, THE REST OF US FIND LIZ CHENEY DANGEROUS: Liz Cheney Would “Find It Difficult” To Support “Dangerous” Ron DeSantis, Exposing Her Real Agenda.
Also, morally repugnant. Benedict Arnold, OTOH would love her long time.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.