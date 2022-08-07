«

August 7, 2022

TARGETING THEIR DOMESTIC ENEMIES: Dems Poised To Make IRS Larger Than Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol Combined: Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act would more than double agency’s size.

This isn’t about revenue.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
