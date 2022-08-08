August 8, 2022

ICYMI: THE GREENS ARE ENEMIES OF HUMANITY: John Hinderaker: The Coming War on Agriculture. “You probably know about what has happened in Sri Lanka, where the government’s attempt to impose organic farming led to food shortages, impoverishment, and a revolt that caused that country’s prime minister to flee. Also the Netherlands, where the government’s attempt to drastically reduce fertilizer use has led to massive protests by farmers that continue to this day. . . . Next up is Canada. . . Global warming religion is international, and the same anti-farming movement is coming soon to the U.S., the world’s number one agricultural economy. The first target will be nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are a principal foundation of the world’s ag productivity. Without fertilizers, the world will go hungry. That leads to target number two: animals, especially cows.”

You’ll eat a 1400 calorie a day plant-based diet provided by the state, and you’ll be happy to get it.

Hey, gruel is plant-based.

Plus:

Will the Left’s war on agriculture succeed? I don’t know. The Sri Lankan government pushed it until mobs invaded the prime minister’s residence. The government of the Netherlands isn’t giving an inch, despite massive and prolonged civil disobedience by farmers. Justin Trudeau apparently likes what he sees in those countries. And consider the Left’s war on energy: I never would have imagined that it could get as far as it has. I think many liberals are essentially sadists. They love to boss the rest of us around and make us miserable.

Exactly.