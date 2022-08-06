«
August 6, 2022

WELL, BETO O’ROURKE: Déjà Vu: Another Democrat Thinks Parents Shouldn’t Have a Say in Their Children’s Education: Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who has taken thousands from teachers’ unions, says parents shouldn’t question teachers.

