CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE CIVIL RIGHTS: Federal Prosecutor Sets Up Hotline for Reporting, Among Other Things, People “Espousing … Hate-Filled Views.”

Federal prosecutors have no jurisdiction over “deeply offensive and hurtful ideologies.” The First Amendment says that if they have a problem with citizens’ ideologies, they can shove it. Rachael S. Rollins is abusing her power as U.S Attorney and should be disciplined.