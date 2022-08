CHRIS WRAY IS A DISGRACE: Grassley Levels Chris Wray With One Simple Fact After He Claims He Has a Flight to Catch. “This guy is something else; his smugness is infuriating. Director Wray, you work for us. And you have your own plane–that we pay for. So, it isn’t like you’re going to miss a flight if you leave 21 minutes later. The nerve of this guy. But the problem is that this guy thinks he can get away with this because he has up to this point.”