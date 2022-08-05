«

August 5, 2022

I LOVE HIS OPTIMISM: After Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on US gun laws. “The gun rights movement has been given a weapon of mass destruction, and it will annihilate approximately 75% of the gun laws eventually.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.