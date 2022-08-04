August 4, 2022

SANITY THREATENS TO REAPPEAR: Germany: On second thought, about those nuclear reactors … “As Germany is about to put the cold in ‘cold turkey’ in its winter withdrawal from their addiction to cheap Russian energy, they’re starting to question many of their previous decisions. Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Berlin wants to spin up its coal-fueled generation plants to make up for the shortfall in Russian natural gas, along with several other European nations. At the time, I mentioned that any serious effort to remain ‘green’ would include a new look at nuclear power as well. Lo and behold, the Wall Street Journal reports, Germany has second thoughts about shutting down those plants too.”