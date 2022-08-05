August 5, 2022

GENDER WARS NOT GOING AS PLANNED: “I see some fear rising these days from libs over losing a cultural war they thought they could suppress: manhood. Dems will never be the party that makes a man feel good about his manliness. It’s anathema to their big agenda but also simply an ideology that won’t allow it. The feminization of society can only work after men have built and secured it. And it can only last until their beta males collapse into a puddle of goo. The cycle is always, ever: Strong men build strong societies, strong societies create weak men, weak men create weak societies, weak societies create strong men. We’re at that last phase. Expect a bright future.”

Well, eventually.