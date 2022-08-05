August 5, 2022

LAYING OFF 300 WOULD BE BETTER: Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris. “The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the $235,100 given to Vice President Kamala Harris. The spending is part of an additional $79.6 billion set aside for the IRS in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Congressional Research Service.”