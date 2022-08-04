August 4, 2022
THE GADSDEN FLAG TRIGGERS LEFTIES: Florida’s ‘vile’ new ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plate ‘stirs controversy,’ media says.
Spread these around to encourage them to remain in blue states.
And this would be funny if it wasn’t true:
THE GADSDEN FLAG TRIGGERS LEFTIES: Florida’s ‘vile’ new ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plate ‘stirs controversy,’ media says.
Spread these around to encourage them to remain in blue states.
And this would be funny if it wasn’t true:
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.