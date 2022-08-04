August 4, 2022

FROM ROBERT A. HOYT: Almost Curable.

#CommissionEarned

Almost Curable’s fourteen short stories take you on a journey to equal few others. There are fantasies, like a long-dormant guardian waking to save a lost boy; or a luckless medieval princess finding her destiny; or even an angel helping a tech nerd fight off the devil, and then there are nightmares, from a steampunk adventure in which the characters have to face a literal dragon, and where dark elf ancestry can brand you for life. Or a land of living sugar slowly losing its fight with evil.

There are cautionary tales, like the one of the fully automated bio grocery store, or the one about AI watching your children.

And then then there are stories we don’t know what to do with — and doubt you will either — such as the one about the zombie dinosaur who is too cute to put down.

Enjoy a journey of adventure and wonder through these amazing stories.